Plumbs
Restoration & Renovation in Preston
    For over 50 years Plumbs have been in the business of making Made to Measure Loose Covers, Re-upholstery and Curtains. We provide you with a free home consultancy service where our representative can show you over 600 designs and colour options. This includes fabrics from leading design houses such as Sanderson, William Morris and Swaffer.

    Because every cover is tailor made, we can make covers for practically every single style of furniture on the market including Parker Knoll, Multiyork, M&S, Laura Ashley, Ercol, Vale Bridgecraft, Duresta, & 100’s of others. Our Re-upholstery service will take your furniture back to the frame replacing any damaged springs or webbing. Our upholsterers will then carefully recover your furniture making sure to leave any original features on show. At Plumbs all our upholstery & Traditional loose covers have a 3 year guarantee.

    Services
    Re-upholstery and Loose Covers
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Preston
    Address
    Plumbs Ltd Brookhouse Mill, Old Lancaster Lane, Lancashire
    PR1 7PZ Preston
    United Kingdom
    +44-1772838363 www.plumbs.co.uk

    Reviews

    Karen Rider
    Absolutely delighted with the fitted covers. Amanda Skerritt was brilliant, she took so much care measuring the sofa & chairs, they fit perfectly. Unlike a lot of companies nowadays Plumbs answer the phone quickly when you ring them. Would definitely recommend.
    5 months ago
    John Smith
    Good products but no aftermarket support. Can't get a failed blind looked at or repaired, just out of warranty, even though we're prepared to pay. Sell and forget mentality.
    8 months ago
    Marie
    Small shop selling furnishings and cancelled orders at reduced prices
    over 3 years ago
