Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cheltenham
Reviews
    Colourful Eclectic London Sitting Room
    Based just outside of Cheltenham and working throughout Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire and the Cotswolds, experienced Interior Designer, Lauren Gilberthorpe, designs and manages a wide variety of small and large-scale interior design projects. From individual houses, seaside retreats and showhomes through to luxury spa hotels and country estates, her wide ranging expertise in the industry enables her to offer a range of tailored design packages.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Curtains and Soft Furnishings
    • E-Design
    • Online Design
    Service areas
    • Cheltenham
    • Gloucestershire and the Cotswolds
    Company awards
    HOUZZ Best in Service 2016
    Address
    1 Lyons Lodge
    GL54 4BH Cheltenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1242374039 www.laurengilberthorpeinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Becci Gay
    Lauren and Chloe have transformed our home into a stylish yet functional home and we couldn't be happier with the end result. Their communication and professionalism throughout was excellent. Highly recommend. We will be asking them back to help with the other floors
    4 months ago
    Anne Trenner
    Lauren has provided interior design services to me on a number of occasions and I have been extremely pleased with every aspect of her work. Lauren has a brilliant eye for design and pays close attention to detail. She always listens to what is required and puts forward innovative and interesting ideas. She has sourced materials that look beautiful in my home and has always ensured the finished products are of a high standard. I would recommend Lauren to anyone looking for an inspirational and thoughtful interior designer.
    almost 7 years ago
    Claire Berthier
    I co-own Forma Strength Ltd and met Lauren Gilberthorpe on one of her wonderful design workshop. I was very impressed then by her professionalism and attention to details, which led me and my partner to ask her to design the 3500 square feet we had just acquired for our new gymnastic centre. She has shown impressive creativity, enthusiasm and took our project fully to heart which gave some fantastic results. Her colours were bold and striking yet she considered all the practicality we needed and we had a lot of positive feedback from the members of our now fully thriving centre. We would not hesitate to ask for Lauren's services and would highly recommend her work.
    over 4 years ago
