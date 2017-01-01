Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hend Krichen
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tunisia Made Vases , Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Tunisia Made Vases , Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Tunisia Made Vases , Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +5
    Tunisia Made Vases
    Tunisia Made Vases and Throws, Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Tunisia Made Vases and Throws
    Tunisia Made Throws, Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Tunisia Made Throws, Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Tunisia Made Throws, Hend Krichen Hend Krichen Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Tunisia Made Throws

    Hend Krichen is a London-based designer whose practice manufactures and retails handmade luxury home-wares and accessories. The main focus within the practice is; producing beautiful timeless objects designed to enrich everyday lives through the use of the rich artisanal skills and craftsmanship.

    Taking inspiration from different regions, Hend Krichen embraces the variety and authenticity of the crafts manufacturing platforms available across rich cultures. This approach has also helped in maintaining an ethical network of manufacturers across the various locations. The materials Hend has chosen to work with are kept in a raw and natural form, physically revealing each country’s identity and showcasing the available natural resources through products that can be used within the home in everyday life.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 36 Regents Studios
    EC1A 9EJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971556572 www.hendkrichen.com

    Reviews

    Hend Khader
    Beautiful products and great service. Couldn't be happier with my pieces
    almost 6 years ago
    Rx zPolyzz
    Beautifully designed products, responsibly sourced materials, gorgeous packaging, and one of a kind collection. Love!
    almost 6 years ago
    dina pas
    Unique. Authentic. Timeless. Hend Krichen's diverse collections are a must have!
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element