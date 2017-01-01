Hend Krichen is a London-based designer whose practice manufactures and retails handmade luxury home-wares and accessories. The main focus within the practice is; producing beautiful timeless objects designed to enrich everyday lives through the use of the rich artisanal skills and craftsmanship.

Taking inspiration from different regions, Hend Krichen embraces the variety and authenticity of the crafts manufacturing platforms available across rich cultures. This approach has also helped in maintaining an ethical network of manufacturers across the various locations. The materials Hend has chosen to work with are kept in a raw and natural form, physically revealing each country’s identity and showcasing the available natural resources through products that can be used within the home in everyday life.