Katharina Klug Ceramics
Artists & Artisans in Cambridge
Reviews (4)
    Monochrome tall ovals

    Studio porcelain - handmade vessels for contemporary living

    Porcelain vessels
    • Handmade Ceramics
    • Pottery
    • Bespoke Installations
    • Rising Stars—New Ashgate Gallery 2013 
    • Craft Council Hothouse participant 2014
    • Craft&design Magazine Silver Award in Ceramics 2013 & 2015
    550 Coldhams Lane
    CB1 3JL Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7765245758 www.katharina.klug-art.com
    Ceramic Artist Katharina Klug makes simple timeless porcelain shapes. All her vessels play with the exploration of naive, organic patterns inspired by all things natural.

    Carla Lopes
    Beautiful work!
    over 5 years ago
    David Pond
    Excellent. Wonderful work.
    almost 4 years ago
    James Picton
    Fabulous place to find a unique piece
    almost 3 years ago
