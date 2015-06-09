Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kate Crudgington
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
Overview 0Projects (0) 5Ideabooks (5)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Are you looking for quality advice about housing and construction? Are you trying to create new contacts in either field? If so: Homify is the website for you.

    From architecture to housing accessories, Homify have it covered. We are ready to connect you with the right professionals who can effectively achieve your home and style ambitions. Read through hundreds of articles on your chosen subject, and browse through Ideabooks to gain the inspiration you're looking for.

    Service areas
    Berlin
    Address
    Brunnenstr. 100c 13355
    13355 Berlin
    United Kingdom
    www.homify.co.uk
      Add SEO element