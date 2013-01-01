Your browser is out-of-date.

Righteous Raven
Textiles & Upholstery in Cardiff
    Welcome To The Jungle Collection, Righteous Raven
    Welcome To The Jungle Collection, Righteous Raven
    Welcome To The Jungle Collection, Righteous Raven
    Welcome To The Jungle Collection

    Righteous Raven is a luxury printed textiles brand specialising in accessories and home wear products.  Righteous Raven brings you maximalist, detailed prints, which all derive from intricate hand drawings, and paintings.  It is a brand with an addiction to detail, and a love of the darkly exotic and the sensuous. 

    Offer bespoke print services as well as a host of printed products available through Righteous Ravens website
    • patterns for textiles
    • Textiles
    • Homeware
    • Soft furnishings
    • printed textiles
    • Gifts
    • fashion accessories
    • bespoke service
    • bespoke wallpaper
    British Interior Textiles Association Emerging Design Talent Award 2013
    Flat 1 41a Market Road
    CF5 1QE Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    +44-7825213794 www.righteousraven.com
