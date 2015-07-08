Bespoke, handmade kitchens.
Just as every home and family is unique, so is every Dovetail kitchen. Beautifully crafted using only the highest quality materials, a Dovetail kitchen is designed to work with the character of the home and the lifestyle of our clients.
Exceptional standards of craftsmanship and service are maintained by keeping everything in-house. Every component is made by our skilled team at our workshop in rural Hampshire.
Using the experience gained over twenty-five years, we project-manage every step of the process. All our furniture is installed by members of the Dovetail team to ensure an excellent finish.
- Hampshire
- Sussex
- Surrey
- Greater London Area
- Petersfield
Mapledurham Lane, Buriton
GU323NJ Petersfield
United Kingdom
+44-1730265773 www.dovetailkitchens.com