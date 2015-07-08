Your browser is out-of-date.

Dovetail Workers in Wood
Kitchen Planners in Petersfield
Reviews (4)
    • Bespoke, handmade kitchens.
    Just as every home and family is unique, so is every Dovetail kitchen. Beautifully crafted using only the highest quality materials, a Dovetail kitchen is designed to work with the character of the home and the lifestyle of our clients. 

    Exceptional standards of craftsmanship and service are maintained by keeping everything in-house. Every component is made by our skilled team at our workshop in rural Hampshire.  

    Using the experience gained over twenty-five years, we project-manage every step of the process. All our furniture is installed by members of the Dovetail team to ensure an excellent finish.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • manufacture and instalation
    Service areas
    • Hampshire
    • Sussex
    • Surrey
    • Greater London Area
    • Petersfield
    Address
    Mapledurham Lane, Buriton
    GU323NJ Petersfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1730265773 www.dovetailkitchens.com

    Reviews

    Christopher Dixon
    over 3 years ago
    Nick Warren
    over 2 years ago
    Gina Young
    Very talented team at dovetail.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
