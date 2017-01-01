Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DeVal Bathrooms
Bathroom Designers in Cambridgeshire
Overview 16Projects (16) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Stylish Grade II Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    +20
    Stylish Grade II Bathroom
    Simple and Stylish Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Simple and Stylish Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Simple and Stylish Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    +11
    Simple and Stylish Bathroom
    Modern Accessible Wetroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Modern Accessible Wetroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Modern Accessible Wetroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    +5
    Modern Accessible Wetroom
    Luxury Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Luxury Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Luxury Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    +14
    Luxury Bathroom
    Inviting Cloakroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Inviting Cloakroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Inviting Cloakroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    +9
    Inviting Cloakroom
    Hotel Inspired Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Hotel Inspired Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Hotel Inspired Bathroom, DeVal Bathrooms DeVal Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    +10
    Hotel Inspired Bathroom
    Show all 16 projects

    We are a Cambridge Bathroom Design & Installation Company based just north of Cambridge, with a proven track record in completing luxury bathroom renovations. As bathroom specialists we work in and around Cambridge installing bathrooms, ensuites, wetrooms and cloakrooms.

    Our expert team of Bathroom Designers and Tradesman work closely together under the guidance of James, the Installations Director to ensure the planning and installation stages of your bathroom project run smoothly. We pride ourselves in our friendly and professional approach to our clients, with an emphasis on communication and customer service. This ensures good client relations are established in the initial design stages and maintained throughout the bathroom installation. Whether you are updating an existing bathroom suite, or need to build a new bathroom from scratch we offer solutions to create a finished bathroom that is both practical and stylish. With the use of careful planning, extensive bathroom product choice and years of industry experience we can turn your vision into a reality.

    Services
    Bathroom Design & Installation
    Service areas
    Cambridgeshire & Surrounding
    Company awards
    • Grohe Bathroom Showroom Inspiration Award 2017
    • EK&B Business Awards Installer of the Year Finalist 2017
    Address
    Unit 20
    CB25 9FX Cambridgeshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223660092 www.cambridgebathrooms.com

    Reviews

    Jiny Bradshaw
    We bought our bathroom fittings from DeVal and couldn't be more pleased with the products and the service. Cheryl was super helpful in advising us what to choose, everything was checked before delivery and delivered promptly. We used our own fitter and DeVal were very helpful in answering questions and getting us help with installing the taps (Graff seem to have their own particular way of doing things!). Would definitely recommend!
    4 months ago
    Anabela Pinto
    The client support was very good and friendly. Communication was very good and the delivery of the tiles didn't take much time. I would strongy advise to buy from this retailer.
    23 days ago
    Mark Hume
    Choosing the right combination of bathroom fittings and tiles for four bathrooms in one go is a daunting task! Our experience with Cheryl and her wonderful team at DeVal Bathrooms made the job of navigating this process so much easier. Guiding anyone to the right combination of tiles for floors and walls requires a lot of experience, which DeVal seems to have loads of. This resulted in the creation of stunning designs, all of which we are delighted with. Cheryl was always available to help, with her amazing attention to detail, fast response, impressive knowledge of products and calming influence during our new build experience, which took away so much stress. We cannot recommend DeVal Bathrooms highly enough. If we could give them 10 stars rather the full five here, we would have done so - thank you so much!
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element