Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fabulous Goose
Eco-design in Allerod
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Miscs, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Country style houses
    Miscs, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Minimalist living room
    Miscs, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Miscs
    Walk the Tradition, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Modern style bedroom
    Walk the Tradition, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Walk the Tradition, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Modern style bedroom
    +18
    Walk the Tradition
    Throws, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Rustic style houses
    Throws, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose BedroomTextiles
    Throws, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose BedroomTextiles
    +14
    Throws
    Dreams, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Rustic style houses
    Dreams, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Modern living room
    Dreams, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Dreams
    Furry Friends, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Furry Friends, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose BathroomTextiles & accessories
    Furry Friends, Fabulous Goose Fabulous Goose Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Furry Friends

    Fabulous Goose is a Scandinavian company founded on a desire to deliver outstanding quality and the belief that it should always be easy for customers to make a safe and rewarding choice.

    We go beyond design, beyond trends and focus on conveying emotions and personality into practical pieces that can be used and lived in. In doing so, we offer a unique fusion of sophisticated design, ethical production and safe, natural materials. The Fabgoose product range is perfect for anyone who values exceptional quality and outstanding design.

    Services
    Scandinavian design-lead products for your interior
    Service areas
    • Interior Design Products
    • Allerod
    Address
    Gydevang 20 B
    3450 Allerod
    Denmark
    +46-704942040 www.fabgoose.com
      Add SEO element