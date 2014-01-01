Hello. We are an architectural interior design consultancy specialising in high-end residential commissions in London and Hampshire.

From space planning to styling we will help to transform your home, whatever its state of undress. We create spaces which are luxurious and comfortable, sophisticated in their apparent simplicity and elegant in proportion. As passionate about the architectural integrity of your property as we are the exquisite details of a piece of furniture, or the choice of fabric, we will work with you to deliver smart, sensitive and original solutions that make your residence work for you.

Whether you’re town or country, we’d love to hear about your project. Give us a call on 01730 829 566 or e-mail homify@residenceinteriordesign.com

We have an extensive portfolio of finished interiors projects in a wide range of styles: from contemporary to traditional and everything in between. Each client and each project is totally different, and that’s what makes this work so rewarding to us.

Many of our clients are based in London, and we work on projects right across the capital – from Piccadilly to Parliament Hill, Westminster to Waterloo.

Our studio is based in Hampshire, just outside Winchester, and we feel privileged to enjoy the best of town and country.

Residence Interior Design was founded in 2007 by award-winning director Stephen Dick. He has been named as one of the top ten ‘Rising Stars’ in interior design, and has lectured at the V&A Museum on his interiors work and his design philosophy as part of London Design Week.

He is a full member of the British Institute of Interior Design, and has also tutored at the Inchbald School of Design.