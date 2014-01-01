Your browser is out-of-date.

Residence Interior Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Petersfield
    Hello. We are an architectural interior design consultancy specialising in high-end residential commissions in London and Hampshire.

    From space planning to styling we will help to transform your home, whatever its state of undress. We create spaces which are luxurious and comfortable, sophisticated in their apparent simplicity and elegant in proportion. As passionate about the architectural integrity of your property as we are the exquisite details of a piece of furniture, or the choice of fabric, we will work with you to deliver smart, sensitive and original solutions that make your residence work for you.

    Whether you’re town or country, we’d love to hear about your project. Give us a call on 01730 829 566 or e-mail homify@residenceinteriordesign.com

    We have an extensive portfolio of finished interiors projects in a wide range of styles: from contemporary to traditional and everything in between. Each client and each project is totally different, and that’s what makes this work so rewarding to us.

    Many of our clients are based in London, and we work on projects right across the capital – from Piccadilly to Parliament Hill, Westminster to Waterloo.

    Our studio is based in Hampshire, just outside Winchester, and we feel privileged to enjoy the best of town and country.

    Residence Interior Design was founded in 2007 by award-winning director Stephen Dick. He has been named as one of the top ten ‘Rising Stars’ in interior design, and has lectured at the V&A Museum on his interiors work and his design philosophy as part of London Design Week.

    He is a full member of the British Institute of Interior Design, and has also tutored at the Inchbald School of Design.

    Services
    • Architectural Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Refurbishment
    • Remodelling
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • Furniture Design
    • Finishes
    • furnishings
    • Listed Buildings
    • Permissions
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • London
    • Surrey
    • Hampshire
    • West Sussex
    • Wiltshire
    • Berkshire
    • Greater London
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Petersfield
    • dorset
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Company awards
    idfx/BIID Interior Design Awards Finalist, idfx Top Ten Rising Stars in Interior Design, Inchbald School of Design Principal's Prize Winner, Veedon Fleece Design Competition Winner
    Address
    The Old Stables, West Meon
    GU32 1LU Petersfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1730829566 residenceinteriordesign.com

    Reviews

    Bettina Harvey
    Stephen assisted us with the interior design of aspects of a contemporary new build project. In particular, he helped us to better visualise how spaces might be used and suggested some feature aspects for the house, providing both pictures and samples. I also valued Stephen as a "sounding board" where I had ideas of my own. I would not hesitate to recommend Stephen.
    about 3 years ago
    Richard Tapsfield
    Stephen advised on modifications and upgrades to our flat in Lambeth, on the recommendation of the building manager. We were not disappointed. The work required a licence from the landlord, and building regs approval: he was very helpful on both. We already had a good idea of what we wanted to do, but Stephen added many other creative suggestions, steered us to sensible choices in sanitaryware, introduced us to an excellent builder and managed the project throughout. Very satisfied.
    over 2 years ago
    Nick Moffat
    Residence Interior Design managed a complete refurbishment of our Barbican flat, a big project. From the start, Stephen excited us by finding exciting tiles, wallpapers and fabric samples that gave our flat a new lease of life while staying true to the spirit of where we live. He found a suitable contractor, and helped us navigate the paperwork of working on a listed building. Storage was something we were especially keen to find new solutions for, so he designed bespoke cupboards and shelving for our living room and bedrooms - both useful and lovely to look at. The process also involved keeping things running smoothly during the inevitable tricky situations with our building contractors. Not his fault, to be noted! Stephen was always available, always up to speed with the project and always had good suggestions. Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
