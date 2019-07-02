We are a family-run wood flooring company, based in Bristol, UK. We have been supplying sustainable, high-end, solid & engineered timber floors paired with unparalleled service and high quality to both trade & retail customers for the last 30 years. We’re very proud of the satisfaction we provide for our clients.This year sees us introducing our popular oak flooring in wider widths, longer lengths and the introduction of a variety of wood flooring species, such as Douglas Fir, Dutch Elm, American Black Walnut and European Ash. In addition to these wonderful new products we have also grouped our beautiful wood flooring into collections, to best showcase our products. Each range is individually named for its different colours and characteristics: brushed, sawn, planed, shrunk or patterned and many more. With textures and finishes being created in house by our Bristol finishing team, you can be certain you will receive a bespoke manufactured, British-crafted floor or wall covering with each order you make.More than 80% of our business comes from repeat clients who know we will meet the highest standards, time after time. When you select Chaunceys Timber Flooring for your next project you can expect highly rated customer service, excellent product knowledge, & expert professionals who keep service & high-quality wood flooring a top priority.