Chaunceys Timber Flooring
Flooring in Bristol
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Barnfield Way, Bath
    Project: Berkshire Townhouse

    We are a family-run wood flooring company, based in Bristol, UK. We have been supplying sustainable, high-end, solid & engineered timber floors paired with unparalleled service and high quality to both trade & retail customers for the last 30 years. We’re very proud of the satisfaction we provide for our clients.This year sees us introducing our popular oak flooring in wider widthslonger lengths and the introduction of a variety of wood flooring species, such as Douglas FirDutch ElmAmerican Black Walnut and European Ash. In addition to these wonderful new products we have also grouped our beautiful wood flooring into collections, to best showcase our products. Each range is individually named for its different colours and characteristics: brushed, sawn, planed, shrunk or patterned and many more. With textures and finishes being created in house by our Bristol finishing team, you can be certain you will receive a bespoke manufactured, British-crafted floor or wall covering with each order you make.More than 80% of our business comes from repeat clients who know we will meet the highest standards, time after time. When you select Chaunceys Timber Flooring for your next project you can expect highly rated customer service, excellent product knowledge, & expert professionals who keep service & high-quality wood flooring a top priority. 

    Services
    Supply and installation of solid and engineered new and reclaimed oak flooring and cladding.
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and Bristol
    Company awards
    FSC® and PEFC Certified
    Address
    The Chapel, 9 Victoria Road, St Philips
    BS2 0UJ Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179713131 chauncey.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sarah Ellison
    We have worked with Chaunceys on a number of projects and always been happy with the service and quality of the product.
    about 1 year ago
    James Horsfall
    Chauncey's was incredibly helpful every step of the way of our project, with a high quality and beautiful product to match. Rob was quick to help with any questions, and come up with creative solutions to fit our needs; making it a pleasant and easy experience for the company.
    about 1 year ago
    Nick Potter
    We are a professional company speacialising in high end domestic and commercial refurbishment works. We have purchased flooring all over the uk including the internet and it never seems to quite live up to expectation. We have recently finished refurbishing an exclusive Cotswold hotel and the flooring from Chaunceys is the best we have ever used. It actually fits together properly! We have saved considerably on installation costs and the client is delighted with the finished product. Communication and admin contact have been excellent and the staff are very knowledgeable and friendly. We needed a finish that looked a little different and their 'Vintage Oak' is perfect. We will definitely be using Chaunceys for all our flooring in the future.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
