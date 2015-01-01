From 1978 – 1982 Ronan attended the National College of Art &

Design in Dublin where he received an Honours Diploma in Sculpture 1981 and the following year an Honours Degree Sculpture B.A.

From 1982 – 1984 Ronan attended Yale School of Art, New haven, Connecticut. USA. and received an Honours Degree Sculpture M.F.A.

In 1985 he returned to Dublin where he worked for a number of years before moving his studio to Drogheda Co Louth.

In 1998 he moved to Achill Island where he now lives and works.