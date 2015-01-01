Your browser is out-of-date.

Ronan Halpin
Artists & Artisans in Co Mayo
    Latest work

    From 1978 – 1982 Ronan attended the National College of Art &
    Design in Dublin where he received an Honours Diploma in Sculpture 1981 and the following year an Honours Degree Sculpture B.A.

    From 1982 – 1984 Ronan attended Yale School of Art, New haven, Connecticut. USA. and received an Honours Degree Sculpture M.F.A.

    In 1985 he returned to Dublin where he worked for a number of years before moving his studio to Drogheda Co Louth.

    In 1998 he moved to Achill Island where he now lives and works.

    Service areas
    Co Mayo
    Address
    Newtown, Keel, Achill Island
    E4 1AA Co Mayo
    Ireland
    ronanhalpin.com
