Work House Collection
Furniture & Accessories in London
    The WorkHouse collection of furniture, lighting and tiles combines boutique British style and elegance with an honest and raw contemporary edge. 

    WorkHouse was founded on the desire to establish a collection of hand-crafted products that sit beautifully together yet have the strength to shine on their own. The collection combines boutique British style and elegance with an honest and raw contemporary edge in the form of a furniture range spanning lighting, soft furnishing, desking, flooring and partitioning. WorkHouse relish their internationalism with a particular British sensibility – the upholstery is lovingly manufactured in Great Britain whilst the tiles bake in the Tangiers sun.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    63—65 Princelet Street
    E1 5LP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072471815 workhousecollection.co.uk
