We are an innovative, creative and service driven contract furniture and lighting dealers.
We enjoy our role as part of the architecture and design industry and are rewarded by those who appreciate our knowledge of furniture and how it influences the space within which we work.
Our clients are forward thinking and ambitious; from global businesses to internet start-ups, they are as excited as we are to transform their workplace
- Services
- We are a contract furniture and lighting dealership offering a wide range of products.
- Service areas
- contract furniture
- Bespoke furniture
- designer furniture
- exterior furniture
- interior furniture
- Shoreditch, London
- Address
-
63-65 Princelet Street
E1 5LP Shoreditch, London
United Kingdom
www.saltandpegram.com