Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Salt and Pegram
Furniture & Accessories in Shoreditch, London
Overview 13Projects (13) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RWE Energy Offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    RWE Energy Offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    RWE Energy Offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    RWE Energy Offices
    High Wycombe Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    High Wycombe Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    High Wycombe Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    High Wycombe Library
    Stockgrove Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Stockgrove Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Stockgrove Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Stockgrove Library
    Aegis Media Offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Aegis Media Offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Aegis Media Offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Aegis Media Offices
    Leo Burnett offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Mediterranean style shopping centres
    Leo Burnett offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Mediterranean style shopping centres
    Leo Burnett offices, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Mediterranean style shopping centres
    +1
    Leo Burnett offices
    Teddington Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Teddington Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    Teddington Library, Salt and Pegram Salt and Pegram Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    Teddington Library
    Show all 13 projects

    We are an innovative, creative and service driven contract furniture and lighting dealers.

    We enjoy our role as part of the architecture and design industry and are rewarded by those who appreciate our knowledge of furniture and how it influences the space within which we work.

    Our clients are forward thinking and ambitious; from global businesses to internet start-ups, they are as excited as we are to transform their workplace

    Services
    We are a contract furniture and lighting dealership offering a wide range of products.
    Service areas
    • contract furniture
    • Bespoke furniture
    • designer furniture
    • exterior furniture
    • interior furniture
    • Shoreditch, London
    Address
    63-65 Princelet Street
    E1 5LP Shoreditch, London
    United Kingdom
    www.saltandpegram.com
      Add SEO element