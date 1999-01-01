Your browser is out-of-date.

    • Pyramid Skylight Installation Project For a Private Client, Sunsquare Ltd Sunsquare Ltd Modern windows & doors
    Pyramid Skylight Installation Project For a Private Client
    Skylights With a Contemporary Finish
    Kitchen Skylight Installation Project for a Private Client
    Various Skylight Installation Projects with 4C Developments
    Skylight Installation Project at Chestnut Lodge
    Regis Crepy - Kitchen Skylight Installation
    Sunsquare is a world leading Skylight manufacturer. Since 2004, Sunsquare Limited has been pioneering skylight designs, always aiming for the highest possible specification.T he first and only flat roof skylight manufacturer in the world to have their entire skylight range KiteMarked.

    Services
    skylights and rooflights
    Service areas
    UK and Bury St Edmunds
    Company awards
    BSI Kitemark
    Address
    Unit D1 Drinkstone Investment Park, Kempson Way, Suffolk,
    IP32 7AR Bury St Edmunds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1284846598 sunsquare.co.uk

    Reviews

    Oliver Lewin
    Beautiful skylights and outstanding support. On the recommendation of my architect brother, we installed Sunsquare skylights in 2019. Installation was easy, using the optional upstands. The skylights look beautiful and the quality of construction is excellent. This year, trying to fault find a leak in the roof membrane, their advice and support has been outstanding. They really really care about their product.
    5 months ago
    Adam Towler
    A very nice company to work with, Hayley has been particularly helpful all the way from the initial enquiry right the way through to support post installation. Very professional and always pick up the phone / answer emails.
    9 months ago
    phoebe puchalski
    We've had a roof light for nearly two years now on our orangery roof and have been nothing but pleased with the product and the performance. the sales team were very helpful and understanding as it took over 18 months for our order to be placed due to various delays with the works but Sunsquare held the agreed prices - great service. Many thanks Sunsquare.
    about 5 years ago
