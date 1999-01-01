Sunsquare is a world leading Skylight manufacturer. Since 2004, Sunsquare Limited has been pioneering skylight designs, always aiming for the highest possible specification.T he first and only flat roof skylight manufacturer in the world to have their entire skylight range KiteMarked.
- Services
- skylights and rooflights
- Service areas
- UK and Bury St Edmunds
- Company awards
- BSI Kitemark
- Address
-
Unit D1 Drinkstone Investment Park, Kempson Way, Suffolk,
IP32 7AR Bury St Edmunds
United Kingdom
+44-1284846598 sunsquare.co.uk