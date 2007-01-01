Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moody Monday
Designers in Edinburgh
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Luxurious Cushions, Moody Monday Moody Monday Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Luxurious Cushions, Moody Monday Moody Monday Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Luxurious Cushions, Moody Monday Moody Monday Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +15
    Luxurious Cushions
    "Secret Music" Tableware Accessories, Moody Monday Moody Monday Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    "Secret Music" Tableware Accessories, Moody Monday Moody Monday Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    "Secret Music" Tableware Accessories, Moody Monday Moody Monday Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    "Secret Music" Tableware Accessories
    "Black Keys" Wallcoverings, Moody Monday Moody Monday Walls & flooringWallpaper
    "Black Keys" Wallcoverings, Moody Monday Moody Monday Walls & flooringWallpaper
    "Black Keys" Wallcoverings, Moody Monday Moody Monday Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +18
    "Black Keys" Wallcoverings

    At Moody Monday, we create made-to-order wallpaper and unique interior accessories that are elegant, minimalist and made to last. Our collections of luxury wallpaper and sumptuous plush accessories are hand-crafted in our Edinburgh studio, where we also design our range of contemporary tableware.

    Services
    design and manufacturing of handprinted bespoke wallpaper; fabric and home accessories
    Service areas
    Free UK Delivery and Worldwide Delivery
    Address
    151 London Road
    EH7 6AE Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1316566543 www.moodymonday.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    MoodyMonday

    Reviews

    Janet Michaelsen
    Thanks to Eliza for a very enjoyable and informative afternoon. It was interesting to see the different techniques demonstrated and then to try them ourselves. The four hours just disappeared! Would highly recommend this course for anyone wanting to try silk printing at any level
    7 months ago
    Karl Finn
    over 1 year ago
    Beth&Zoë BZ
    This course was a real blessing when I was feeling a bit lost in my own practice by giving me the chance to learn a new skill and see the possibilities this opens up. Eliza is a very energetic warm course leader, she encourages everyone to experiment and provides a thorough foundation of the practical skills on which you build throughout the weeks. I’ve left this feeling more confident and keen to pursue screen printing. Definitely recommend!!
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element