VCDesign Architectural Services
Architects in London
    sundry extensions in London
    Parke Rd Barnes
    Vicarage Rd London SW14
    Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London

    Architectural Design and Interior consultancy in Barnes, London SW13 specializing in Residential New Builds, Conversions and extensions in SW London and Surrey

    Services
    • Architecture
    • home design
    • Planning Permissions
    • building control
    • Site Management
    Service areas
    • SW London
    • Richmond
    • Surrey
    • Barnes
    • Fulham
    • Putney
    • Wimbledon
    • Kingston
    • Epsom
    • Esher
    • Teddington
    • Twickenham
    • Elmbridge
    • Ealing
    • Chiswick
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2015, Best of Houzz 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
    Address
    Unit 16, The Old Power Station, 121 Mortlake High Street
    SW148SN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7984069145 www.veronicacongdondesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mark Starmer
    7 months ago
    N R
    Veronica has been very accommodating and has guided us in every aspect from getting us planning consent, handling and briefing the Structural Engineer, and then submitting Building Control. She also held our hand on Party wall matters, introducing us to Surveyors and explaining what the issues were. Every step of the way Veronica did everything in her power to help us get onto site ASAP and we are grateful.
    8 months ago
    Ben Hawkswell
    We've worked on several high-end residential projects with Veronica, always a great outcome - experienced, communicative and visionary
    over 1 year ago
