Based at Cedar Nursery in Cobham, Kitchen in the Garden design, advise, inspire, supply and offer technical support for the build of outdoor kitchens. With the ever-increasing popularity and sophistication of outdoor cooking, we have a track record in providing a wealth of technical and functional expertise to enhance any garden space, providing ideas and guidance in what features can be integrated into outdoor kitchens.
- Services
- Design
- Supply and Manage Outdoor Kitchen and Cooking Projects
- Service areas
- Surrey
- Sussex
- Hampshire & SW London
- Address
-
Cedar Nursery
KT11 3JX Cobham
United Kingdom
+44-1932862473 www.kitcheninthegarden.co.uk