Kitchen in the Garden
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Cobham
    • Based at Cedar Nursery in Cobham, Kitchen in the Garden design, advise, inspire, supply and offer technical support for the build of outdoor kitchens.  With the ever-increasing popularity and sophistication of outdoor cooking, we have a track record in providing a wealth of technical and functional expertise to enhance any garden space, providing ideas and guidance in what features can be integrated into outdoor kitchens.

    Services
    • Design
    • Supply and Manage Outdoor Kitchen and Cooking Projects
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • Sussex
    • Hampshire & SW London
    Address
    Cedar Nursery
    KT11 3JX Cobham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932862473 www.kitcheninthegarden.co.uk
