Appleyard London
Other Businesses in Manchester
    Appleyard London was born out of a passion for boutique floral design. We have a small team of experienced creative florists and a dedicated team of customer care professionals to ensure that your shopping experience is nothing short of perfect.

    We pride ourselves in our cutting edge floral designs for the home. Our florists are always on the lookout for exclusive new and rare species of flowers, on trend colours and are constantly evolving the Appleyard range.

    Couture is our signature collection and features our finest all-season bouquets. We create a new range for each season and calendar occasion using the highest quality seasonal flowers and have collections for birthdays, celebrations, romance and many more. A bouquet from Appleyard London is more than just flowers, it is hand-tied luxury.

    Services
    • Flower Delivery
    • Plant Delivery
    • Hampers
    • Wines
    • Gifts
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • England
    • Scotland
    • Northern Ireland
    • Wales
    • Manchester
    Address
    112 Chapel Walks, Chapel Street, Salford
    M3 5DW Manchester
    United Kingdom
    www.appleyardflowers.com
