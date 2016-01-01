Your browser is out-of-date.

CROWN FRENCH FURNITURE
Furniture & Accessories in Nottingham
    ‘Home is where the heart is’ is an old English proverb, and it couldn’t be truer than when you visit Crown French Furniture. As a family run business we are a tightly knit group of furniture specialists. We love where we work and we know that you are going to love what you see when you shop with us!

    When it comes to French furniture we will not be beaten. Not only do we supply great pieces of French style furniture for any and all rooms in your home but we manufacture bespoke pieces as well. We only use the finest wood types when building, such as mahogany, beech, oak and ash, and we take great care throughout every stage of the designing and crafting process. From templates and patterns to choosing lumbar, milling, cutting and shaping, dry fitting, joining, shaping, sanding, gluing, upholstering, painting and finishing. 

    Every aspect of your request is taken into account to ensure that you are thrilled with your handcrafted French style furniture. You caneven visit our showroom in Nottingham to get a feel for the designs that we stock, as well as some gorgeous Shabby chic furniture and Contemporary furniture that has been imported especially from other professional manufacturers in the industry. 

    Speaking of the industry, we actively welcome interior designers and trade customers, as well as DIY enthusiasts with a passion for furniture that matches ours. If you are searching for French bedroom furniture like French beds in different styles, such as rococo beds, rattan beds, sleigh beds, upholstered French beds, or other pieces to finish your bedroom like French wardrobes & armoires then we have plenty on offer.

    Additionally, if you are looking to buy in bulk then we are confident that our price will not be beaten. Likewise, if you are unsure about what piece or style of furniture will complement your interior design ideas best then we are readily prepared to offer you our professional expertise as well as our personal opinion. And because you can’t put a price on good advice, that comes free! 

    The bargain hunters out there are sure to appreciate that you cannot find better prices for the type of high quality furniture that we produce and sell but if you already have a lovely piece of furniture that needs a little tidying up, then we also offer a service to reupholster or repaint any item for a very small charge. When it comes to your own home, no one knows it better than you. When it comes to French furniture no one knows it better than us. Browse our stock online or visit our showroom to discover how Crown French Furniture can help to put the heart back into your home.

    Service areas
    Nottingham
    Address
    No.3 The Embassy, 1 Lawrence Street, Long Eaton
    NG10 1JY Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1158497579 www.crownfrenchfurniture.co.uk

    Janet Humphries Janet Humphries
    I love this company, they're so helpful and polite!
    almost 2 years ago
    Rodrigo Camejo Rodrigo Camejo
    We ordered a Beaulieu bed from Crown French Furniture, which they took longer than their quoted delivery time to deliver. That could have been OK, but at arrival, the bed looked nothing like the picture they had on their website so we did not accept the item. The delivery men (kind enough to even confide that it happened all the time with Crown French Furniture) packed it and took it back. We naturally complained and asked for a refund which took more than a month (and a lot of emails) to process; but Crown French Furniture dismissed any responsibility even when it's clear the pictures show different items and took £70+VAT off the full refund, and justifying it with small print. Poor poor service!
    over 5 years ago
    Carole Crane
    After searching long and hard for our dream bedroom furniture, we came across Crown French Furniture. We visited the showroom and all the staff were helpful and not pushy. We are very pleased with the quality of the furniture and we always recommend the company to our friends and family. We look forward to buying from them again in the future.
    over 5 years ago
