‘Home is where the heart is’ is an old English proverb, and it couldn’t be truer than when you visit Crown French Furniture. As a family run business we are a tightly knit group of furniture specialists. We love where we work and we know that you are going to love what you see when you shop with us!

When it comes to French furniture we will not be beaten. Not only do we supply great pieces of French style furniture for any and all rooms in your home but we manufacture bespoke pieces as well. We only use the finest wood types when building, such as mahogany, beech, oak and ash, and we take great care throughout every stage of the designing and crafting process. From templates and patterns to choosing lumbar, milling, cutting and shaping, dry fitting, joining, shaping, sanding, gluing, upholstering, painting and finishing.

Every aspect of your request is taken into account to ensure that you are thrilled with your handcrafted French style furniture. You caneven visit our showroom in Nottingham to get a feel for the designs that we stock, as well as some gorgeous Shabby chic furniture and Contemporary furniture that has been imported especially from other professional manufacturers in the industry.

Speaking of the industry, we actively welcome interior designers and trade customers, as well as DIY enthusiasts with a passion for furniture that matches ours. If you are searching for French bedroom furniture like French beds in different styles, such as rococo beds, rattan beds, sleigh beds, upholstered French beds, or other pieces to finish your bedroom like French wardrobes & armoires then we have plenty on offer.

Additionally, if you are looking to buy in bulk then we are confident that our price will not be beaten. Likewise, if you are unsure about what piece or style of furniture will complement your interior design ideas best then we are readily prepared to offer you our professional expertise as well as our personal opinion. And because you can’t put a price on good advice, that comes free!

The bargain hunters out there are sure to appreciate that you cannot find better prices for the type of high quality furniture that we produce and sell but if you already have a lovely piece of furniture that needs a little tidying up, then we also offer a service to reupholster or repaint any item for a very small charge. When it comes to your own home, no one knows it better than you. When it comes to French furniture no one knows it better than us. Browse our stock online or visit our showroom to discover how Crown French Furniture can help to put the heart back into your home.