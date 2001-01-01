In 2001, ”CM Design and Architecture” was founded in Istanbul, and since 2004 has been operating under the name “CM Architecture Ltd.”

CM Mimarlık design and operation intellect seeks the accurate harmony of project components such as clients,construction cost economy, physical conditions, time, endusers and functional criterias, along with the aesthetic and scientific conditions, with no interest in trendy fashions, and creates contemporary, technological, environmental and working products as final outcome.