Worsley Woodworking
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Ipswich
Reviews (1)
    Bartram Bookcase, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Multimedia roomFurniture
    Bartram Bookcase, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Multimedia roomFurniture
    Bartram Bookcase, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Multimedia roomFurniture
    Bartram Bookcase
    Home office, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Modern study/office
    Home office, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Modern study/office
    Home office, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Modern study/office
    Home office
    Bespoke fitted wardrobes, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bespoke fitted wardrobes, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bespoke fitted wardrobes, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bespoke fitted wardrobes
    Church furniture, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Interior landscaping
    Church furniture, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Interior landscaping
    Church furniture, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Interior landscaping
    Church furniture
    Oak Breakfront Bookcase, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Classic style study/office
    Oak Breakfront Bookcase
    Elm & Walnut Sideboard, Worsley Woodworking Worsley Woodworking Living roomStorage
    Elm & Walnut Sideboard
    I design and make bespoke furniture for your home, office or commercial setting.

    I am used to working with a range of materials and finishes and enjoy a challenge.

    Please see my website for more information and completed projects.

    Worsley Woodworking

    Services
    Bespoke furniture designed and installed.
    Service areas
    • Suffolk
    • Essex
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • London
    • Norfolk
    • ipswich
    Address
    The Old Carpenters Workshop, The Street, Great Bricett
    IP7 7DN Ipswich
    United Kingdom
    +44-7875516859 www.worsleywoodworking.co.uk

    J K
    Incredibly helpful and friendly service from the clearly very talented Brendan. Would thoroughly recommend!
    over 2 years ago
