I design and make bespoke furniture for your home, office or commercial setting.
I am used to working with a range of materials and finishes and enjoy a challenge.
Please see my website for more information and completed projects.
- Services
- Bespoke furniture designed and installed.
- Service areas
- Suffolk
- Essex
- CAMBRIDGESHIRE
- London
- Norfolk
- ipswich
- Address
-
The Old Carpenters Workshop, The Street, Great Bricett
IP7 7DN Ipswich
United Kingdom
+44-7875516859 www.worsleywoodworking.co.uk