An award-winning radiator specialist with the largest radiator showroom in the UK, offering expert advice and nationwide delivery.
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and Bradford
- Company awards
- ISO 9001, Trading Standards' Buy With Confidence
- Address
-
The Old Post Office, 134-140 Main Street, Bingley
BD162HL Bradford
United Kingdom
+44-1274567789 www.featureradiators.co.uk
Legal disclosure
Our collection is made up of the best contemporary, designer, traditional cast iron and electric radiators and heated towel rails on the market in terms of quality, design and value for money.
With over 250 radiators on display in our huge new showroom, expert advice, unrivalled customer service and nationwide delivery, we are widely recognized as the UK's leading radiator specialist.