Feature Radiators
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Bradford
    An award-winning radiator specialist with the largest radiator showroom in the UK, offering expert advice and nationwide delivery.

    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Bradford
    Company awards
    ISO 9001, Trading Standards' Buy With Confidence
    Address
    The Old Post Office, 134-140 Main Street, Bingley
    BD162HL Bradford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1274567789 www.featureradiators.co.uk
    Our collection is made up of the best contemporary, designer, traditional cast iron and electric radiators and heated towel rails on the market in terms of quality, design and value for money.

    With over 250 radiators on display in our huge new showroom, expert advice, unrivalled customer service and nationwide delivery, we are widely recognized as the UK's leading radiator specialist.

