Avivo Lighting Limited
Lighting Designers in Oxford
    Snow White Range
    Bubbles Range
    Halo Range

    AVIVO LIGHTING is a design company who create and manufacturer their own beautiful designs of decorative lighting using the latest LED technology wherever possible.

    AVIVO offer a bespoke service manufacturing clients designs from concept to reality, as well as distributing their own designs from stock.

    We are able to offer a one to one consultation should you require assistance in planning your lighting requirements. Our offices are located in Oxford making us central for most parts of the country.

    Services
    • light design
    • Lighting Distribution & Lamp Distirbution
    Service areas
    • England
    • Belfast & Northern Ireland
    • Scottish Borders
    • Oxfordshire
    • London and surrounding areas
    • Europe
    Address
    Unit 3, Hinksey Business Centre, North Hinksey Lane
    OX2 0NR Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865245931 www.avivolighting.co.uk
