Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cleaning Services Earls Court
Building cleaning in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Does your furniture need a clean? Most of the time, sofas and armchairs are better cleaned by a professional as their fabric is very soft and needs to be treated with care. If you are looking for a specialist in this particular field, take a look at Cleaning Services Earls Court's services.
    This is an agency that is occupied with upholstery cleaning. Which means they clean    every piece of upholstery furniture available in your house. To make the cleaning efficient, the highly-trained technicians use steam cleaning and other safe methods of cleaning.

    If you're interested in the services Cleaner Earls Court offers, make sure you call them to get a free quote.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Flat A, 282 Earls Ct Rd
    SW5 9AS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755467

    Reviews

    Rosie Scott
    When I started working night shifts, my schedule became very overcrowded and I could barely find time to sleep or rest. Needless to say, the chores were sort of left behind. I couldn't let things go as far as me living in a pigsty so I made a decision. I picked up the phone and called your company. I arranged to have my home cleaned on a day-to-day basis and I was very proud of my choice after a month when I figured this was the right thing to do. You've done a lot to make my life easier. I really appreciate it.
    almost 6 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element