The Covent Garden Candle Company
Lighting in London
Reviews
    The Covent Garden Candle Company is the leading specialist wholesale trade supplier of catering candles throughout the UK. We can quote for delivery charges outside the UK.

    We supply top quality products, sourced from the best European manufacturers.

    Wholesale Suppliers of Candles, Candle Holders, Paraffin Lamp Oil and Oil Lamps to the Catering Industry for over 30 Years.

    Services
    Candle Supplier
    Service areas
    hospitality
    candle
    Lighting
    trade
    All across the UK
    London & International
    CANDLES
    • SHOWHOMES
    • Bars
    • Events
    oil lamps
    paraffin oil
    scented candles
    • reed diffussers
    • pillar candles
    • tealights
    • church candles
    Address
    50 New Kings Road, Fulham
    SW15 6TH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077360740 www.coventgardencandles.co.uk

    Reviews

    Clare leite
    This company are brilliant! Good quality candles and fast delivery. I've used them on 2 occasions the last being time restricted and they were so helpful and got my order the next day. I'm about to use them again, would definitely recommend.
    over 1 year ago
    Andrew Wingate-gray
    over 4 years ago
    ashwag alsehli
    Good
    over 3 years ago
