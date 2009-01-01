Your browser is out-of-date.

Xterior Landscaping and Pools
Landscape Designers in Abu Dhabi
Reviews
    Honeymoon

    XTERIOR creates landscaping, chlorine free swimming pools and outdoor kitchens that integrate premium quality with innovative design in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 

    We do not just built a garden - We design an unique outdoor experience. Entertainment, lifestyle and outdoor living : - created by an awarded Belgian designer - combined with 2 generations of UAE experience An amazing outdoor experiences with family, friends and your loved ones that you will never forget anymore.

    Services
    • Design
    • project management and build
    Service areas
    • landscaping—swimming pools—outdoor kitchen—lifestyle
    • Abu Dhabi
    Company awards
    5 times swimming pool builder of the year 2009-2014 in Europe. Additional 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.
    Address
    Hamdam street
    7562 Abu Dhabi
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-525526090 www.xterior.ae

    Reviews

    Lina Rajab
    Unprofessional and delaying work forever , we had a very bad experience with this company
    4 months ago
    A. N
    I regret that I dealt with this company, the project supposed to be completed in 4 months and it still going for more than 1 year. The quality of service is very bad and I don’t recommend anyone to choose them.
    4 months ago
    Thaer Altiti
    I visited a friend of mine in his villa in Al Barari and I felt so sorry for him because of his suffering and pain from this company. Such a shame..
    4 months ago
