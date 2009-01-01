XTERIOR creates landscaping, chlorine free swimming pools and outdoor kitchens that integrate premium quality with innovative design in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
We do not just built a garden - We design an unique outdoor experience. Entertainment, lifestyle and outdoor living : - created by an awarded Belgian designer - combined with 2 generations of UAE experience An amazing outdoor experiences with family, friends and your loved ones that you will never forget anymore.
- Services
- Design
- project management and build
- Service areas
- landscaping—swimming pools—outdoor kitchen—lifestyle
- Abu Dhabi
- Company awards
- 5 times swimming pool builder of the year 2009-2014 in Europe. Additional 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.
- Address
-
Hamdam street
7562 Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
+971-525526090 www.xterior.ae