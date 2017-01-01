Your browser is out-of-date.

Sas and Yosh
Designers in Herts
    Design and Illustration for Home Decor, textiles and other lovely things.

    A delicious collaboration of British eccentricity and Japanese ' Kawaii' by two creative souls. Unique, Quirky, contemporary designs for children and cool grown ups. Made and manufactured in the UK

    Services
    • Bespoke design and commissions— inc: wallpaper
    • textiles and art work
    Service areas
    • Bespoke Designs
    • illustration
    • Homeware
    • Home Decoration
    • Herts
    Address
    36 Bridge Street
    sg5 2de Herts
    United Kingdom
    +44-7872577933 www.sasandyosh.com
