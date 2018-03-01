All About KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN

KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN is a London-based leading garden designer and landscape architect firm with expertise and over a decade of creative experience in landscape designing and creating bespoke gardens. With a long list of happy gardeners as their clientele, the creative team of the garden design firm works with the architects, interior designers, ecologists and engineers to build up a gardening experience for the individual homes, residential complexes and commercial developments in London and around the UK. The designers envision the client's dream to create a beautiful and user-friendly garden. They provide a complete solution, from designing to building bespoke garden features and providing garden accessories and irrigation systems. Their wealth of knowledge and teamwork create a unique and beautiful outdoor space that meets the clients' expectations. The design firm's bespoke garden designs impress and inspire the clients, the professionals, and even the gardening enthusiasts browsing with an array of the gardens designed and landscapes displayed on the web page.

The Design Philosophy

"The garden-style should reflect the home, making the life flow smoothly from one to the other!" Their design philosophy revolves around giving individuality to each project and making each garden unique. Keeping up with their design philosophy of connecting inside with the outside, the KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN designers build stunning, life-enhancing outdoor spaces for the clients. Their garden design enriches the experience and adds value to the properties with a beautiful concept and functionally decorated garden, filled with a strong sense of colours and style. They stimulate the senses with the thoughtful design of the plantations following a theme and colour scheme, complemented with the garden accessories that decorate the garden throughout the year.

Services Offered and Project Specialisation

KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN firm offers a comprehensive garden design and landscape architecture service. From design to construction and planting, they provide a complete solution to building and creating a beautiful outdoor space. The outdoor experience and garden feature they design, build, supply, and fit are:

Garden lighting

Driveway

Pathway

Artificial lawn

Patios and Terraces

Decking

Fire Features

Bin Parks and Bike Sheds

Pergolas and Gazebos

Garden furniture and seating plans

Outdoor Kitchens

Ornate Trellis

Water Features

Hot Tubs and Outdoor Jacuzzis

Garden irrigation system and fittings

Signature Style

"Each garden should be created to be unique!" Since nature is unique and so should be the garden. The KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN firm doesn't have a signature style for designing a garden. They are all focused on realising the client's dream and desire for the garden. In realising the client's dream, they try to save the existing plants and make them a vital element of the garden design. They take it as their responsibility in saving the environment while creating an outdoor experience for their clients. Their signature probably lies in extending the options for outdoor living and enhancing the ways in which the residents could enjoy the garden in all seasons.

Get Connected

The garden designers and landscape architects of KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN will be delighted to help with their creative and professional garden and landscape design services or any of our bespoke garden feature services. You can connect with them through their website https://www.eyre-design.co.uk/. You can also call them on 07976916318 to discuss your gardening project requirements or drop an email at kate@eyre-design.co.uk. The team loves to connect directly with the

clients to understand their desire better and provide the best service. You can

also contact the landscape architects via Homify. They are always looking

forward to hearing from you.

The Planning

When contacted, the professional team of the KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN, after the formal introduction, will meet the client to discuss the aspiration, garden requirements, design, and the time the client could devote to the maintenance of the garden. They then visit the site for a survey. The site visit includes measuring the garden area, checking out the levelling of the ground surface, reviewing the existing plants and garden features to retain or remove. Based on the client's meeting and site survey, the team create two unique garden designs for approval. Each garden design is arduously done, which includes a coloured master plan, complete with planting and material mood boards. The mood boards make it convenient for the clients to envision their future garden, making it easy to select the garden design. The designers are open to any feedback, changes or critical appreciation from the other professionals of the project or the individual clients.

Concept to Completion

KATE EYRE GARDEN DESIGN designers approach the clients with their portfolio of the previous projects. The feedback helps them to understand the client's requirements better. After the garden design is approved, the firm provides an itemised quote, breaking down the total cost of plantation, construction and design. Once the budget is approved, the work starts. The firm has a proven track record of creating a beautiful and captivating garden on time and up to the client's satisfaction.



