Interiors by Element
Flooring in London
    Founded by Belma Kapetanovic, Interiors by Element is an interior products brand that is synonymous with imagination, discovery and an appreciation for the hidden beauty in the natural world around us. I create rug and wallpaper designs inspired by nature and aim to transform contemporary urban interiors with abstract, fantastical images of the natural world. My designs are bold and imaginative while retaining a refreshing, contemporary feel which makes them ideally suited to stylish modern interiors. I am based in London but can ship my products to clients around the world.

    Services
    Custom rugs and wallpaper
    Service areas
    UK & Global and London
    Address
    CR4 3SA London
    United Kingdom
    www.interiorsbyelement.com
