Founded by Belma Kapetanovic, Interiors by Element is an interior products brand that is synonymous with imagination, discovery and an appreciation for the hidden beauty in the natural world around us. I create rug and wallpaper designs inspired by nature and aim to transform contemporary urban interiors with abstract, fantastical images of the natural world. My designs are bold and imaginative while retaining a refreshing, contemporary feel which makes them ideally suited to stylish modern interiors. I am based in London but can ship my products to clients around the world.