South African-based firm SAOTA - Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects, is a studio of 110 young architectural designers and technicians including in-house CGI and marketing teams, as well as a strong support staff. It is driven by the dynamic combination of Stefan Antoni, Philip Olmesdahl, Greg Truen and Phillippe Fouché who share a potent vision easily distinguished in their design. This, paired with both an innovative and dedicated approach to the execution of projects, has seen SAOTA become an internationally sought-after brand.

Capitalising on a unique understanding of an ever-evolving industry, SAOTA continues to build on past experiences and is well positioned to offer expert services to the corporate, institutional, commercial and residential marketplace. With strong roots in South Africa, now 85 % of SAOTA’s clientele is international with cities like Moscow, Sydney, Miami, Dubai and Lagos becoming an increasing source of both interest and business.