Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hub Architects and Designers Ltd
Architects in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wood Farm, Hub Architects and Designers Ltd Hub Architects and Designers Ltd Country style houses
    Wood Farm, Hub Architects and Designers Ltd Hub Architects and Designers Ltd Modern houses
    Wood Farm

    Hub Architects are a RIBA Chartered Practice. We are currently a team of 14 Architects and Designers. We are London based but happy to work across the UK. We specialise in residential and education and cultural sectors with specific interest in planning in sensitive sites, conservation and Green Belt areas. We offer a full design service from feasibility to final completion with an emphasis on construction detailing informing our design at every stage of the process.

    Services
    Architectural design for all RIBA stages 1-8. Interior design.
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and London
    Address
    15 Hoopers Yard, Kimberley Road
    NW6 7EJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073282576 www.hubarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Anne Marie McAreavey
    3 months ago
    chris forbes
    I have worked with Hub architects on one or two schemes, they are a pleasure to work with and a friendly team to meet.
    about 1 year ago
    Stuart Harmon
    I have been involved with this Company for many years and they provide a professional service which is innovative and they are very responsive to their Client's needs and to those of the Client's team.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element