Hub Architects are a RIBA Chartered Practice. We are currently a team of 14 Architects and Designers. We are London based but happy to work across the UK. We specialise in residential and education and cultural sectors with specific interest in planning in sensitive sites, conservation and Green Belt areas. We offer a full design service from feasibility to final completion with an emphasis on construction detailing informing our design at every stage of the process.
- Services
- Architectural design for all RIBA stages 1-8. Interior design.
- Service areas
- UK and Europe and London
- Address
-
15 Hoopers Yard, Kimberley Road
NW6 7EJ London
United Kingdom
+44-2073282576 www.hubarchitects.co.uk