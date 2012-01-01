Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amelia Candles
Interior Designers & Decorators in Letchworth
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rose Candles, Amelia Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Rose Candles, Amelia Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Rose Candles, Amelia Candles Amelia Candles Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +8
    Rose Candles

    Welcome to Amelia Candles - a manufacturer of luxury designer candles. We are a family run business, established in 2012, based in Hertfordshire, UK. We are proud to offer you our collection of unique handmade candles, which are all made of high quality material. We have created a wide range of styles and colours to satisfy any taste. Our unique and elegantly styled luxury candles are a dream for any home. We are passionate about the quality of our products and aim to offer the best customer service.

    Service areas
    Letchworth
    Address
    SG6 1JJ Letchworth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1438222262 www.ameliacandles.co.uk
      Add SEO element