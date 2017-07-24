Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardenplan Design
Landscape Designers in Birmingham
Reviews (1)
Projects

    A Contemporary Garden with a Splash of Orange
    Contemporary Terraced 'Black & White' Garden
    Small Contemporary Courtyard
    Contemporary Split level terrace

    Covering Birmingham and the West Midlands area, I established Garden Plan Design in 2002 and have since completed successful designs for a variety of gardens; from large family spaces, in the rural settings of Warwickshire and Oxfordshire, to small urban gardens in and around Birmingham. We provide a friendly and professional service to suit your needs and budget; ranging from a full garden design and build projects  to resolving small patios or borders. 

    Services
    Garden Designer Planting landscaping planting plans Border Planning Decks Terraces Natural Swimming Pools
    Service areas
    BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    29 Bissell Street Quinton
    B32 1AH Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7976953070 www.gardenplandesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Martin McGowan
    over 4 years ago
