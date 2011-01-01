Casey & Fox was born in late 2011 and has already established a reputation as an innovative and creative design team.

We deliver a comprehensive interior design and project management service to commercial and residential clients.

Following her successful studies at the prestigious KLC School of Design, Siobhan formed an enhanced appreciation of design, combined with a passion for sustainable and timeless interiors which meant that emerging professionally was a natural next step.

We emphatically believe that inspired design improves well-being, whether it be in a home, leisure, work or retail environment. Our reputation has been built on creating spaces that are beautiful, individual and totally functional. The approach we take involves working very closely with our clients to really understand their style and to identify their requirements and desires for their project. This combined with our commitment to sourcing unique and individual items means that we deliver results that consistently exceed expectations.

Our concern for the environment and desire to champion independent suppliers, leads us to design in a considered way, and where appropriate, specify sustainable products that are often produced in the UK.