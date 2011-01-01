Your browser is out-of-date.

Casey &amp; Fox Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Edwardian Elegance in Surbiton
    COSY & CONTEMPORARY BASEMENT APARTMENT IN BELSIZE PARK
    Basement Kitchen, Kingston

    Casey & Fox was born in late 2011 and has already established a reputation as an innovative and creative design team.

    We deliver a comprehensive interior design and project management service to commercial and residential clients. 

    Following her successful studies at the prestigious KLC School of Design, Siobhan formed an enhanced appreciation of design, combined with a passion for sustainable and timeless interiors which meant that emerging professionally was a natural next step. 

    We emphatically believe that inspired design improves well-being, whether it be in a home, leisure, work or retail environment. Our reputation has been built on creating spaces that are beautiful, individual and totally functional. The approach we take involves working very closely with our clients to really understand their style and to identify their requirements and desires for their project. This combined with our commitment to sourcing unique and individual items means that we deliver results that consistently exceed expectations.

    Our concern for the environment and desire to champion independent suppliers, leads us to design in a considered way, and where appropriate, specify sustainable products that are often produced in the UK.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Co-ordination
    • Art Curation
    • Accessories & Styling
    • Spatial Planning
    • Bespoke Joinery Design
    • Lighting Design
    Service areas
    London, Home Counties, and UK and Global.
    Company awards
    KLC School of Design | KLC Personal Achievement Award
    Address
    73 Exeter Road
    CR0 6EL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086565683 www.caseyandfox.com

    Reviews

    Pink Elephant Media
    Highly recommended
    over 3 years ago
