Source Architecture
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    We started Source in late 2009, and believe in a fresh approach to architecture and interior design, doing away with clichés and tackling each challenge from first principles.

    Source is an anti-signature; it is an attempt to go beyond the constricted individual realm, moving towards open, intelligent, nurtured collaboration.

    We understand that design is a resultant of economics, socio-cultural influences, technology, context & human subjectivity, and believe that a successfully realised product is achieved by the conscious factoring of these forces. At Source the design process is as important as the final product – cause and effect are of equal importance. A carefully managed process is an assurance of an outcome that is sensitive, responsive, flexible, natural and efficient.

    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Address
    409 Westminster, 13 Cunningham Road
    560052 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945077233 www.source.archi
