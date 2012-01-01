Your browser is out-of-date.

Etagi Design Collaborative
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (9)
Projects

    • Rekha Raju Residence, Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Modern style bedroom
    Rekha Raju Residence, Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Modern kitchen
    Rekha Raju Residence, Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Modern houses
    Rekha Raju Residence
    Office Interiors for Aabhath Consulting Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. India., Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Modern bars & clubs
    Office Interiors for Aabhath Consulting Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. India., Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Modern bars & clubs
    Office Interiors for Aabhath Consulting Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. India., Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Modern bars & clubs
    Office Interiors for Aabhath Consulting Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. India.
    Before & After_Terrace Garden & Family Room for Kubsad Family at Bangalore, India., Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Before & After_Terrace Garden & Family Room for Kubsad Family at Bangalore, India., Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Before & After_Terrace Garden & Family Room for Kubsad Family at Bangalore, India., Etagi Design Collaborative Etagi Design Collaborative Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Before & After_Terrace Garden & Family Room for Kubsad Family at Bangalore, India.

    We are a multidisciplinary design firm based in Bangalore, India. We collaborate and use an inclusive design process to give an unique project experience.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Industrial Design
    • landscape design
    • master planning
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    Prize at Sammi Competition Workshop at Toscana, Italy
    Address
    No.32, Shivkumar Nilaya, 10th Cross, Kumara Park West,
    560020 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886124035 www.etagidesign.com
    Legal disclosure

    At its core, we believe that Design, (& the act of Designing… although may spring from individual capacities & understanding), is but a collaborative effort that extends across all the people who are involved in the project. We believe that our Design Process is also highly self realizing and consciously try to move away from preconceived ideas & images to begin with. Design conceptions are only the starting points for a Project. We restrain from embellishing & often our ideas …& projects shape up as they progress & so our response is more event based. We are also interested in the idea of temporariness. We are trying to understand how this ever fleeting, ever changing scenario under various contexts does & can transform (a physical space), thereby giving a project multiple uses and hopefully extending its apparent intent & utility. At Etagi Design Collaborative, we strive to see each project as a fresh start with a new client. We acknowledge that Design is a need based effort and try to understand what our clients are trying to say. We set out to achieve this through something novel and take pride in addressing a project in a manner we have not tried before. Often our role is more advisory & objective in nature, which perhaps helps our clients to trust us & see where we are leading them… resulting in more mutually satisfied projects. 

    Etagi runs in the family. The origin of the name is from our forefathers' small home town by name of Itagi, (near the city of Belgaum in North Karnataka, India). We didn't dare be preposterous to directly borrow the town's name... but adapted it to suite the Electronic Age. Etagi can also mean 'brick' in Kannada, our mother tongue. :)

    Reviews

    ranganath r
    Good ambience, Professional, Humble people to be in our Network.
    7 months ago
    Rod rick.g
    Very good place for parking silent place design of artictect works done here and building design works are very creative
    11 months ago
    Tapas De
    From being a hands-on consultant to ensuring nothing slips between cracks, it's been a fruitful thirty months journey with Prashanth, inspite of two lockdowns. Having met all our specified requirements, Prashanth has also left his creative imprint on areas not specified. Recommended to prospective house owners who wish to add value to their imagination.
    10 months ago
