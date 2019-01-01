Your browser is out-of-date.

Commercial Flooring London
Flooring in London
Reviews (8)
    • Contract flooring services, Commercial Flooring London Commercial Flooring London
    Contract flooring services

    Do you need high quality London flooring for your premises? Clean, new, well-designed flooring creates a professional image for your premises and a welcoming atmosphere throughout the day and night. We can help you improve your interior with our comprehensive range of decorative floor coverings. Commercial Flooring London supply and install contract flooring for all kinds of premises.

    Services
    • Floor coverings—Retail
    • Floor Installation
    • Flooring Services
    • Floor covering
    • Floor laying
    • Flooring materials
    • London Flooring Group
    • Home Improvement
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • London and surrounding areas
    Address
    3 South End Road
    NW3 2PT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074355678 www.theflooringgroup.co.uk
    Commercial Flooring London is proven carpet and flooring retailer in London. Supply and install a wide variety of carpets and flooring for domestic and commercial use. Cover the whole of Greater London.

    Reviews

    Thomas Williams
    My family and I are 100% satisfied with the services we received from this Flooring Company. It offers tested products and exceptional services at pocket friendly rates.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Melinda Davis
    We have used The Flooring Group to install luxurious velvet carpet to our Surrey office. The experience was excellent from start to finish. They were friendly and helpful from the first interaction all the way through to fitting. We have ended up with a beautiful new carpet and are pleased with the job undertaken.
    about 4 years ago
    Kian Hobbs
    We had to carpet an office in very short notice but was no problem to organise. The carpet was fitted very quickly and looks great. Efficient and professional service. Very happy.
    about 3 years ago
