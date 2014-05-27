Your browser is out-of-date.

Hopskoch
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (1)
    • PRINCESS'S CASTLE, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    PRINCESS'S CASTLE, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    PRINCESS'S CASTLE, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    PRINCESS'S CASTLE
    PETIT PARISIAN, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    PETIT PARISIAN, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    PETIT PARISIAN, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    PETIT PARISIAN
    A PRINCESS' ROOM, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    A PRINCESS' ROOM, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    A PRINCESS' ROOM, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    A PRINCESS' ROOM
    THE STAGE IS SET, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    THE STAGE IS SET, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    THE STAGE IS SET, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    THE STAGE IS SET
    A SERENE NURSERY FOR TWO, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    A SERENE NURSERY FOR TWO, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    A SERENE NURSERY FOR TWO, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    A SERENE NURSERY FOR TWO
    SHARED SPACE, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    SHARED SPACE, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    SHARED SPACE, Hopskoch Hopskoch Nursery/kid's room
    SHARED SPACE
     We specialize in creating, uniquely elegant and sophisticated, storybook rooms of childhood dreams with a touch of wonder and whimsy. We create spaces for infants, toddlers, tweens and teens and shared spaces for siblings. From traditional to sleek, practical to extravagant designs, we make each child special.rning, a safe haven for kids to thrive and grow.

    We will take your likes, ideas, needs and filter them through our experience and knowledge. Eager to incorporate your existing treasures, as much as possible… we don’t have to start from scratch.
    We take pride in creating a comfortable, inviting, functional, beautiful living environment which reflects your taste and your Child’s needs.

    Services
    Interior Designer, HOPSKOCH, and KIDS SPACES
    Service areas
    worldwide and MUMBAI
    Address
    POWAI, HIRANANDANI GARDENS.
    400076 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9833692734 www.hopskoch.co.in

    deepakdutta
    Excellent designing work done by Shanti Iyer for my daughters bedroom.
    almost 8 years ago
    Project date: May 2012
