Amos Goldreich Architecture
Architects in London
Reviews (7)
    Dartmouth Park House

    OUR STORY

    We are an architecture practice with a focus on changing lives for the better. Amos Goldreich, founder and director of Amos Goldreich Architecture, has close, personal connections with people who have influenced the shape of the world around us, and it is this desire to improve buildings and places in a positive way which underlines the work that we do. This ambition is always the same; whether we are working on the conversion of a private residential house, a fitness centre or a community refuge. In 2016, our Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence in Israel won the WAF Future Projects Award; the world's largest architectural awards program, containing completed and future projects from every corner of the globe.

    ENDURING, CONSIDERED DESIGN

    We work collaboratively with clients and end users to create enduring and considered designs which serve people and communities, strengthen identity and generate value. We set ourselves apart by listening to our clients’ needs and delivering above and beyond their expectations with thoughtful and innovative design. The success of our work is based on this personal, tailored service where we make sure that the highest attention to detail is always given, and programme and budget are adhered to.    

    OUR APPROACH

    We approach every project through the eyes of the client and end user. The human angle is never an afterthought; it is a fundamental part of the planning process. We add non-quantifiable value in terms of improving living conditions and pragmatic use of space, as well as creating a haven for the user(s) – our clients have commented on the positive impact this has made to them on an emotional and psychological level.

    “AN ARCHITECTURE OF HOPE”

    This phrase captures our ambition to create places which can change people’s lives. It underpins the work that we do and the reasons why we do it. Through “an architecture of hope”, we are always striving for better buildings and places with positive aspirations, and delivering them in a way in which people feel they can trust and rely on us.

    Services
    Architectural and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • Houzz Design Award 2016, 2017
    • World Architecture festival 2016
    Address
    Studio 32, Bickerton House, 25-27 Bickerton Road
    N19 5JT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072726592 www.agarchitecture.net

    Reviews

    paolo baggio
    I work with Amos on a regular basis. He is an excellent architect, visionary, very professional and experienced. I would definitely recommend him for any architectural project.
    over 1 year ago
    Mike Gration
    We chose to meet with Amos and his team for our extension and interior refurbishment on the basis of the projects on their website. Their work is obviously brilliant, with a strong design theme running throughout their projects. What we weren't expecting was the level of attention that they have given to our project, both in terms of their attention to detail and the personal attention that they have paid to us throughout. The build process has been complicated by lockdown restrictions, but they have guided us through it brilliantly. We couldn't have asked for more and are thrilled at the outcome of the work that has been done.
    over 1 year ago
    Richard Miron
    Amos and his team drew up an inspiring design for the renovation of the ground floor of your house. We were impressed by the care given not just to the features of the actual building, but also in understanding what we wanted and how to interpret our ideas. Amos is a true professional and our experience with him and his team was exceptional.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
