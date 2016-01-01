OUR STORY

We are an architecture practice with a focus on changing lives for the better. Amos Goldreich, founder and director of Amos Goldreich Architecture, has close, personal connections with people who have influenced the shape of the world around us, and it is this desire to improve buildings and places in a positive way which underlines the work that we do. This ambition is always the same; whether we are working on the conversion of a private residential house, a fitness centre or a community refuge. In 2016, our Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence in Israel won the WAF Future Projects Award; the world's largest architectural awards program, containing completed and future projects from every corner of the globe.

ENDURING, CONSIDERED DESIGN

We work collaboratively with clients and end users to create enduring and considered designs which serve people and communities, strengthen identity and generate value. We set ourselves apart by listening to our clients’ needs and delivering above and beyond their expectations with thoughtful and innovative design. The success of our work is based on this personal, tailored service where we make sure that the highest attention to detail is always given, and programme and budget are adhered to.

OUR APPROACH

We approach every project through the eyes of the client and end user. The human angle is never an afterthought; it is a fundamental part of the planning process. We add non-quantifiable value in terms of improving living conditions and pragmatic use of space, as well as creating a haven for the user(s) – our clients have commented on the positive impact this has made to them on an emotional and psychological level.

“AN ARCHITECTURE OF HOPE”

This phrase captures our ambition to create places which can change people’s lives. It underpins the work that we do and the reasons why we do it. Through “an architecture of hope”, we are always striving for better buildings and places with positive aspirations, and delivering them in a way in which people feel they can trust and rely on us.