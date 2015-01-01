Your browser is out-of-date.

Coppin Dockray Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
    • Coppin Dockray Architects
    Coppin Dockray Architects
    Coppin Dockray Architects
    Coppin Dockray is a creative studio that designs forms that are bold in idea, elegant in form and unexpected in approach. The work, be it architecture, interiors or furniture, is always imaginative, deeply practical and beautiful. 

    The work demonstrates a commitment to making things well and in response to the particular requirements of each client, their site and their brief.

    Coppin Dockray has a broad depth of experience working with planning authorities, consultant teams and contractors.

    Coppin Dockray is an RIBA Chartered Practice.

    Services
    • Coppin Dockray Architects provide full architectural and design services. We regularly take on the roles of design leader
    • lead consultant and contract administrator.
    Service areas
    All sectors. and London
    Company awards
    • Brands Gallery, Dartford—RIBA Regional Awards 2015
    • - Shortlisted  / Regent Street Window for L'Occitane—RIBA Competition 2015—Winner Best Architect / Ansty Plum, Wiltshire—AJ Retrofit Awards 2015—Shortlisted / Ansty Plum, Wiltshire—Telegarph Homebuilding & Renovating Awards 2015—Winner Best Renovation / Ansty Plum, Wiltshire—RIBA Regional Award 2016—Winner / Ansty Plum, Wiltshire—RIBA South West Small Project Award 2016— Winner Best Small Project
    Address
    56 Highpoint North Hill
    N6 4AZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7906025428 www.coppindockray.co.uk

    Reviews

    Rik Chattopadhyay
    over 2 years ago
