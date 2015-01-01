Coppin Dockray is a creative studio that designs forms that are bold in idea, elegant in form and unexpected in approach. The work, be it architecture, interiors or furniture, is always imaginative, deeply practical and beautiful.

The work demonstrates a commitment to making things well and in response to the particular requirements of each client, their site and their brief.

Coppin Dockray has a broad depth of experience working with planning authorities, consultant teams and contractors.

Coppin Dockray is an RIBA Chartered Practice.