Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
It’s the home we all crave at the end of the day. It’s the safe sanctuary where we retire to calm our tired nerves, destress and re-energise to face the world again.
Period homes offer many advantages to other modern properties. Firstly, they are architecturally designed to withstand the heat and cold without additional air conditioners, often relying on older methods such as thick stone walls…
Today on homify we are taking a look at rustic gardens, exterior areas that embrace a casual country look, and add bucolic elements to create a
low-maintenance, low-fuss yard.