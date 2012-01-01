Goddard Littlefair is a London-based, luxury interior design house with international expertise and a global portfolio, established in 2012 by Directors Martin Goddard and Jo Littlefair. The company specialises in hotel, hospitality and spa projects, along with high-end private and developer residential schemes.

Goddard Littlefair is currently working on some of London’s most high-profile residential developments, including Southbank Place, Ebury Square, the Corniche and Canaletto Buildings; luxury spa projects in London and Tripoli and hospitality/hotel projects for Corinthia, Starwood and Hilton in London, Budapest, Lisbon, Cologne and St Petersburg.

Goddard Littlefair has a reputation for innovation, the highest quality design work, great detailing and being able to harness the collaborative power that comes from establishing trust and understanding with every client, partner and supplier.