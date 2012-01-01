Your browser is out-of-date.

Goddard Littlefair
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (3)
    • Marketing Suite for Southbank Place development, London, Goddard Littlefair Goddard Littlefair Classic airports
    Marketing Suite for Southbank Place development, London

    Goddard Littlefair is a London-based, luxury interior design house with international expertise and a global portfolio, established in 2012 by Directors Martin Goddard and Jo Littlefair. The company specialises in hotel, hospitality and spa projects, along with high-end private and developer residential schemes.

    Goddard Littlefair is currently working on some of London’s most high-profile residential developments, including Southbank Place, Ebury Square, the Corniche and Canaletto Buildings; luxury spa projects in London and Tripoli and hospitality/hotel projects for Corinthia, Starwood and Hilton in London, Budapest, Lisbon, Cologne and St Petersburg.

    Goddard Littlefair has a reputation for innovation, the highest quality design work, great detailing and being able to harness the collaborative power that comes from establishing trust and understanding with every client, partner and supplier.

    Interior architecture; interior design; interior decoration; bespoke furniture design
    • Global design work for hotels
    • hospitality
    • spas
    • developer residential
    • private residential.
    Winner, Sunday Times British Home Awards 2015 for The Byfield for St James—‘Standard House Type’ category. Winner, London Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2015 for Ebury Square for Berkeley Homes Central London—‘Best Luxury Home Award for Large Developers’ category.
    THE FIFTH FLOOR, 32-38 SAFFRON HILL
    EC1N 8FH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070426140 www.goddardlittlefair.com

