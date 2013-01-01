Your browser is out-of-date.

mrs stone store
Flooring in Derby
    Modern Sleek Bathroom
    Luxury Kitchen

    mrs stone store is a family business specialising in beautiful natural stone tiles, slate and limestone. If you are looking to bring the strength and natural beauty of natural stone to your home then our website is the perfect place to start. We have researched and sourced a range of natural stone that is suitable for residential and commercial projects

    Services
    • slate tiles
    • limestone tiles
    • hearths
    • sandstone
    • Paving
    • Wall Tiles
    • Floor tiles
    • Natural Stone Tiles
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Derby
    Company awards
    • Midlands Family Business Awards 2013 and 2014
    • , Best West Midlands Family Business 2015 & 2016, Top 5 Family Businesses 2015 Family Business United
    Address
    Unit 19H, Hilton Business Park, The Mease
    DE65 5FJ Derby
    United Kingdom
    +44-1283730388 mrs-stone-store.com
