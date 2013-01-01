mrs stone store is a family business specialising in beautiful natural stone tiles, slate and limestone. If you are looking to bring the strength and natural beauty of natural stone to your home then our website is the perfect place to start. We have researched and sourced a range of natural stone that is suitable for residential and commercial projects
- Services
- slate tiles
- limestone tiles
- hearths
- sandstone
- Paving
- Wall Tiles
- Floor tiles
- Natural Stone Tiles
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and Derby
- Company awards
- Midlands Family Business Awards 2013 and 2014
- , Best West Midlands Family Business 2015 & 2016, Top 5 Family Businesses 2015 Family Business United
- Address
-
Unit 19H, Hilton Business Park, The Mease
DE65 5FJ Derby
United Kingdom
+44-1283730388 mrs-stone-store.com