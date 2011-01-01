Coupdeville Architects have been passionate about designing buildings since 2005.

Specialising in high-end residential, boutique shops galleries, restaurants and office fit-outs, our focus is creating buildings suitably contextual to the site, yet individual in achieving our client's aspirations.

Our portfolio demonstrates unique designs within the parameters of planning. By setting out clear design strategies, engaging local residents and planners at an early stage in the proceedings and by utilising green credentials we seamlessly manage the process from conception to completion.

Our skills in producing accurate drawings and high quality photorealistic visualisations help to maximise the appeal of the building to planners, funders and purchasers. When appropriate, animations and physical models of the buildings are also produced and our experienced consultants can deliver all the necessary project reports.

Our office offers a flexible team who respond quickly, creatively and intelligently to brief and budget.