AlmostHomes furnitures dealer of designer brands and of expositions of kitchen furniture, home appliances, furniture for the home and office. As well as designer tiles and lighting for interior and exterior. Atmospheric loft in the English tradition, designed for a comfortable working professionals interior sphere and private clients. Location: in Moscow Russia
- Services
- Sales, Services, and Imports and Export
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- russia
- Москва
- Address
-
Рочдельская 15
123022 Москва
Russia
+779265818360 almosthomes.com