Almost Homes Furnitures
Furniture & Accessories in Москва
    AlmostHomes furnitures dealer of designer brands and of expositions of kitchen furniture, home appliances, furniture for the home and office. As well as designer tiles and lighting for interior and exterior. Atmospheric loft in the English tradition, designed for a comfortable working professionals interior sphere and private clients. Location: in Moscow Russia

    Services
    Sales, Services, and Imports and Export
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • russia
    • Москва
    Address
    Рочдельская 15
    123022 Москва
    Russia
    +779265818360 almosthomes.com
