Fireplaces are no longer just about winter warmth. Now they are year-round focal points in our living spaces. Sculptor Cathy Azria explores the concept of fire in conjunction with metal, chosen both for its sculptural potential and for the way that it responds to heat, transforming into glowing forms. Lit or unlit, they are significant pieces of art. Born in Tunisia, Cathy came to London in 1980 to study sculpture. Living in London ever since, working for private clients, architects and decorators, her sculptural installations draw their inspiration from natural materials and organic forms.