BD Designs
Fireplaces in London
    • Irons in the fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Irons in the fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Irons in the fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Irons in the fire
    Metropolis Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Metropolis Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Metropolis Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Metropolis Fire
    Loop Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Loop Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Loop Fire, BD Designs BD Designs Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Loop Fire
    Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Outdoor Planes Fire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
    Outdoor Planes Fire
    The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
    The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
    The changing face of the outdoor bonfire, BD Designs BD Designs GardenFire pits & barbecues
    +4
    The changing face of the outdoor bonfire

    Fireplaces are no longer just about winter warmth. Now they are year-round focal points in our living spaces. Sculptor Cathy Azria explores the concept of fire in conjunction with metal, chosen both for its sculptural potential and for the way that it responds to heat, transforming into glowing forms. Lit or unlit, they are significant pieces of art. Born in Tunisia, Cathy came to London in 1980 to study sculpture. Living in London ever since, working for private clients, architects and decorators, her sculptural installations draw their inspiration from natural materials and organic forms.

    Services
    Fireplaces and outdoor fireplaces
    Service areas
    UK, worldwide, and London
    Address
    W10 4BQ London
    United Kingdom
    www.bd-designs.co.uk
