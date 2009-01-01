Your browser is out-of-date.

Fleming &amp; Howland
Textiles & Upholstery in Burnley
Reviews
    With a heritage dating back to 1780, upholsterers Fleming & Howland have built a reputation in the industry second to none. While their many contemporary designs are hugely popular, the company are known internationally as the go-to people for an authentic Chesterfield sofa. In fact, their long association with this design has been formally acknowledged and in 2009 they were awarded the Chesterfield trademark which they proudly hold.

    A family run business, with a team of craftspeople who excel at their trade, maintaining the highest standards is a priority at Fleming & Howland. 

    Made to order, each piece is bespoke and Fleming & Howland colours the leather by hand in their workshop.  

    Design and manufacture luxury British furniture
    UK and Global and Burnley
    Awarded the Chesterfield Trademark
    Kestrel Court
    BB11 5TE Burnley
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071181780 www.fleminghowland.com

    Paul Lewis
    Addendum 1: Sofa and chairs still not received. It will be a full year on Sunday since I placed the order for a number of chairs and a sofa from Fleming & Howland. I have still not received the furniture. I have been in contact with Fleming & Howland regularly and I have received no fewer than 18 emails from them making excuses, first in relation to delays in manufacture and now in relation to delays in delivery. In good faith I paid a 50% deposit a year ago and the balance when I was informed the furniture was ready for delivery, which was promised for September / October last year. My complaints have been met with defensive responses from Fleming & Howland, and a complete lack of commitment to resolve the issues. If I receive the items in the next week I will update this review. When / if I finally receive the furniture I will write a review on the quality of the product.
    about 1 month ago
    mcmbliss
    I ordered a sofa from Fleming & Howland to be delivered to the States in July of 2021 and I have not received it yet. The couch has been in New York for over a month now, and Fleming & Howland keeps referring me to talk to the shipping company, who keeps insisting the couch is fine and "on its way." The original estimated delivery was Nov-Dec. I understand there were supply issues, but if the shipping company they work with doesn't want to spend the money to send it to me as soon as possible, they need to pay their shipping company more and they need to raise prices for customers. If they can't do this, they shouldn't be allowing U.S. customers to purchase items. I love their furniture designs, but their customer service is terrible. Don't purchase anything from them if you actually want to receive it. (I will remove this review if I receive my couch within a year of ordering it).
    about 1 month ago
    lovert bassett
    AN ASTOUNDING CHAIR OF SUPREME QUALITY AND DESIGN.
    8 months ago
      Add SEO element