With a heritage dating back to 1780, upholsterers Fleming & Howland have built a reputation in the industry second to none. While their many contemporary designs are hugely popular, the company are known internationally as the go-to people for an authentic Chesterfield sofa. In fact, their long association with this design has been formally acknowledged and in 2009 they were awarded the Chesterfield trademark which they proudly hold.

A family run business, with a team of craftspeople who excel at their trade, maintaining the highest standards is a priority at Fleming & Howland.

Made to order, each piece is bespoke and Fleming & Howland colours the leather by hand in their workshop.