We specialise in unique pieces of distressed, shabby chic, vintage furniture. In addition to our lovely furniture and interiors we also sell the full range of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint™, sample pots, waxes and accessories.

Take advantage of our customised painting services - we will be more than happy to price for painting your own furniture including fitted kitchen units and bedrooms.

In addition we regularly offer chalk paint workshops which will give you the skills and confidence to turn tired furniture into a special unique piece.