Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mister Toad
Furniture & Accessories in Killinghall
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tables, Mister Toad Mister Toad Living roomSide tables & trays
    Tables, Mister Toad Mister Toad Living roomSide tables & trays
    Tables, Mister Toad Mister Toad BedroomBedside tables
    +3
    Tables
    Home Interiors, Mister Toad Mister Toad KitchenAccessories & textiles Porcelain White
    Home Interiors, Mister Toad Mister Toad KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Porcelain White
    Home Interiors, Mister Toad Mister Toad Living roomAccessories & decoration Stone Grey
    +7
    Home Interiors
    Mister Toad, Mister Toad Mister Toad Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Mister Toad
    Sideboards / Chest of Drawers, Mister Toad Mister Toad Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Sideboards / Chest of Drawers, Mister Toad Mister Toad Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Sideboards / Chest of Drawers, Mister Toad Mister Toad Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Sideboards / Chest of Drawers

    We specialise in unique pieces of distressed, shabby chic, vintage furniture. In addition to our lovely furniture and interiors we also sell the full range of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint™, sample pots, waxes and accessories. 

    Take advantage of our customised painting services - we will be more than happy to price for painting your own furniture including fitted kitchen units and bedrooms.

    In addition we regularly offer chalk paint workshops which will give you the skills and confidence to turn tired furniture into a special unique piece.

    Service areas
    Killinghall
    Address
    HG3 2BG Killinghall
    United Kingdom
    www.facebook.com/mistertoadfurniture
      Add SEO element