Sara Anton Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Colchester
    House Redesign in Kent UK

    ‘Sara Anton interiors’ was started in the April of 2002 after Sara
    had been working in the industry for Interior design companies in London and East Anglia since graduating with a science degree in textile design and technology in 1987.  

    Sara also did a part time professional interior designers course at Chelsea school of Art in London whilst working to grasp the architectural side of interior design, but confesses that she has learnt most from her team of sub contractors over the 24 years of being in the industry. We supply everything to do with the interiors from wallpaper to the finished picture on the wall.

    Services
    Interior Design and Soft furnishings
    Service areas
    Colchester
    Address
    Byfields Halstead Road
    CO6 3PU Colchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1206210222 saraantoninteriors.co.uk
